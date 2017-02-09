Austal's EPF 8 Completes Acceptance Trials

Austal successfully completed acceptance trials on USNS Yuma, Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 8), January 26, in the Gulf of Mexico returning with a broom flying from the mast indicating a “clean sweep”. Yuma is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy later this spring and is the eighth ship in Austal’s 12-ship EPF contract valued at over $1.9 billion.



“Yuma’s ‘clean sweep’ trial was another significant milestone in the continued success of this important program,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “What an incredible job by an incredible workforce.”



This achievement involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal-led industry team while underway, which demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. Acceptance trials are the last milestone before delivery of the ship.



Austal’s EPF program is very mature with seven ships delivered and four more under construction at the Mobile, Ala. facility. The 338-ft Spearhead-class EPF is currently providing high-speed, high-payload transport capability to fleet and combatant commanders. The EPF’s large, open mission deck and large habitability spaces provide the opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions – from engagement and humanitarian assistance or disaster relief missions being conducted today to the possibility of supporting a range of future missions including special operations support, command and control, and medical support operations. With its ability to access austere and degraded ports with minimal external assistance, the EPF provides unique options to fleet and combatant commanders.



In addition to the EPF program, Austal is also building 11 Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy under a contract worth over $3.5 billion. Five LCS have been delivered while an additional six are in various stages of construction.

