ABS Earns EU MRV Accreditation

Greece’s National Accreditation Body recognizes ABS as EU MRV frontrunner.

ABS said it was awarded accreditation by Greece’s National Accreditation Body, the Hellenic Accreditation System (ESYD), to perform assessments for European Union (EU) Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) compliance.

“We are proud to be the first Class Society accredited to perform EU MRV assessments,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Endorsement by Greece’s National Accreditation Body acknowledges our leadership role in helping industry navigate complex operational and environmental regulatory challenges.”

In recent years, greenhouse gas emissions from shipping have come under increased scrutiny at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and on regional levels, leading to new emissions requirements. Among these is the EU MRV regulation, EU Regulation 2015/757, for ships traveling to, from and between EU ports. Central to the EU MRV requirements are key deadlines for ship owners and operators to develop an emissions monitoring plan, implement the plan and submit a report that is verified by an independent third party.

“With multiple ways to meet EU MRV requirements, owners look for a trusted advisor like ABS to evaluate the options,” said ABS Executive Vice President for Global Marine Kirsi Tikka. “As the first accredited class society, ABS is already working with owners and operators to help them verify that their monitoring plans are in compliance with the requirements. This recognition by the ESYD further demonstrates our leading role in providing EU MRV compliance solutions.”

As an independent third party, ABS helps with EU MRV compliance by assessing that plans are aligned with the applicable requirements and verifying that emissions reporting is prepared in conformance with the accepted monitoring plan.

Additionally, ABS leverages its Nautical Systems (NS) fleet management software to facilitate MRV compliance through the NS Voyage Performance Manager module. Data is captured automatically through the NS Autologger or from noon reports. The MRV requirement is built into the application for easy and accurate reporting, providing an integrated solution that is unique to the industry.