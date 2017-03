Golden Ocean Group Limited said it has entered into agreements to acquire 16 dry bulk vessels,14 of which will be acquired from subsidiaries of Quintana Shipping Ltd., and two ice class Panamax vessels will be acquired from subsidiaries of Seatankers, an affiliate of Hemen Holding Ltd., the company's largest shareholder.

The 16 vessels will be acquired in an all-share transaction where Golden Ocean will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares and assume debt of $285.2 million.