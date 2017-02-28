Marine Link
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

CMA CGM Announces Rates Adjustments in China

February 28, 2017

 After considering carefully recent changes in the Chinese container shipping market, CMA CGM’s senior management has decided to adjust the THC (Terminal Handling Charge) applicable to CMA CGM operations in Chinese ports (i.e. the OTHC).

 
A statement form the company said that CMA CGM is always committed to its clients’ best interest, hence the rate changes.
 
The new average THC rate will be adjusted from RMB 694.8 per TEU to 560.2 RMB per TEU.
 
However, it is important to note that the aforementioned average rate is for your reference only. In practice, the actual THC will vary on a port-by-port basis and will depend on the type of equipment as well as the size of container.
 
The new average THC rate mentioned above will only apply to newly executed carriage agreements (including the long-term agreements or spot agreements) entered into between our company and our clients after 1 April, 2017.
 
The new THCs may vary from time to time, along with the actual costs incurred by CMA CGM, and in accordance with legal requirements.
 
