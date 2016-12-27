ClassNK Releases Amendments to Class Rules

Leading classification society ClassNK has released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships on 27 December 2016.

ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from industry as well as changes made to relevant international conventions, IACS unified requirements (UR), national regulations, etc.

Requirements amended this time include:

Amendment related to the High-strength Materials used for Intermediate Shafts (to incorporate research and development results)

Amendment related to the Closing Appliances for Air Pipes in Machinery Rooms, etc. (to incorporate feedback from damage investigations)

Amendments related to the Testing Environment for Chemical Composition Analysis and Testing Machines for Mechanical Testing (in response to industryrequests, etc.)

Amendment related to the IGF Code(Gas and low-flashpoint fuels code) and the Polar Code (in response to changes in international conventions, etc.)

Amendment related to the Number of Spare Cylinders to be Provided in Connection with Drills (in response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements, etc.)