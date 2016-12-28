INTTRA Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Marking its 15th Anniversary in 2016, INTTRA, the world's ocean shipping electronic marketplace, looks back on the success of its innovative platform while embracing its future as the digital leader in logistics - growing rapidly and expanding its offering.



"Since its founding in 2001, INTTRA has led technology adoption and the process of setting common standards in the ocean shipping industry," said INTTRA CEO John Fay. "INTTRA's products and platform create tangible value both to the bottom lines of customers and their quality of service. I'd like to thank our customers and employees for their support and invaluable contributions to INTTRA's growth and leadership of the ocean industry in technology.



INTTRA was founded in 2001 by a consortium of the world's leading ocean shipping participants with the intent of mutualizing accelerated development of technology standards and software. INTTRA's platform digitalized processes around Container Booking, Shipping Instructions, Track & Trace, and Ocean Schedules.



Over the past year INTTRA continued to deliver industry leadership and value as it partnered with industry leaders to advance a preference for digital solutions and develop common standards for compliance with the SOLAS container weight rule (VGM). In 2016, INTTRA launched a leading digital VGM compliance solution and expanded Decision Support Dashboards, the company's data analytics product line, which helps shippers enhance operational efficiency and improve planning. The results are evident in INTTRA's continued rapid growth: the company increased container volumes by over 15% in 2016.



"We see our customers increasingly turning to new technologies to improve customer service, reduce costs and gain vital competitive advantage in this tough business environment," said INTTRA President and Chief Operating Officer Inna Kuznetsova.



Today, INTTRA creates integrated solutions for ocean shipping by connecting over 225,000 shipping professionals with more than 45 leading carriers and 110 software companies and industry organizations. Almost three million container orders are initiated on INTTRA's platform monthly, representing approximately 27 percent of global ocean container trade.



"As we mark our 15th Anniversary, we look forward to continued collaboration with our customers and partners to create value through IT-driven transformation of the industry. The next 15 years will bring tremendous changes in business models as the trend of digitalization accelerates. INTTRA will play a key role in facilitating successful transformations for our customers," said John Fay.