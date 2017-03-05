Marine Link
Sunday, March 5, 2017

Four AIDA Cruise Ships Sail to Hamburg Port Anniversary

March 5, 2017

Photo: AIDA Cruises

 For the sixth time, the cruise line AIDA Cruises is main sponsor for the Hamburg Port Anniversary, demonstrating its continued dedication to the Hanseatic City.

 
Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, says, “As one of the most important tourism partners of Hamburg, we want to significantly contribute to the event’s continued success. Every year anew, maritime festivals like the Hamburg Port Anniversary show visitors how exciting cruising, the best way to vacation, can be.”
 
With AIDAluna, AIDAprima, AIDAsol and AIDAvita, the main sponsor will be contributing four ships to the festival. 
 
AIDA will not only delight guests to the 828th Hamburg Port Anniversary from the water but offer great attractions onshore as well. At HafenCity, right near the cruise terminal, visitors can learn all about the variety of AIDA cruises and explore show staterooms from Friday to Sunday in the 100-sqm-large AIDA World.
 
During this maritime festival, the Beach Club HAMBURG del mar at Harbor Piers will also be transformed into a world of AIDA. From here, guests have a perfect view of the fireworks and festivities on the water.
 
With 82 stops by a total of six AIDA ships this year, AIDA Cruises continues to be an important economic factor for the Hanseatic City and a magnet for many natives of Hamburg and guests. 
 
