MOL (America) Announces December KPI Results

February 25, 2017

Table Courtesy MOL Liner

MOL Liner Ltd. announces the December 2016 results of Regional Key Performance Indicators (KPI) in the Americas in the following categories:  customer service, and electronic data interchange (EDI). The results are available on a monthly basis and posted in greater detail at www.CountOnMOL.com. The results of the Shipment Management Center Customer Commitments are included. See table.

*The target was modified from 20 seconds to 120 seconds, effective with January 2015. It was again modified to 90 seconds, effective with September 2015 and the establishment of the Shipment Management Center Customer Commitments.
**The target has been increased from 90% to 95%, effective with January 2015.
***The target has been modified effective in January 2015. The target was previously ”within 72 hours”. It is now ”100% setup within 48 hours.”
****The target has been modified from 85% within 24 business hours to 85% within 24 hours.
 

