Hatteland Releases Next Generation ECDIS, Bridge Applications

Hatteland Display, a global provider of display and computer solutions for professional maritime use has expanded its next generation Series X Multi Vision Display (MVD) range with the addition of a new state-of-the-art, Ultra High Definition large format model for integration on maritime bridge systems.

The new 32" Series X MVD features the same 4K screen resolution and high-end panel technology as the flagship Series X 55” Ultra High Definition Chart & Planning table.



Like Hatteland Display’s flagship 55" 4K model, the new 32" Series X MVD provides unmatched viewing clarity in all light conditions. Its ultramodern approach represents the pinnacle of maritime display technology, making it the most advanced platform for the development of a new generation of sophisticated, function rich and user-friendly bridge technologies that demand only the best display solutions to ensure increased navgational safety and effeciency on the bridge.



With Ultra High Definition resolution and superior brightness and contrast, the cutting-edge LED With Ultra High Definition resolution and superior brightness and contrast, the cutting-edge LED display technology used in the 32" Series X MVD enables the presentation of large amounts multi-application data on a single screen instead of multiple displays. This enables technology developers and systems integrators to streamline console designs and make operation of their complex vessel control solutions easier, while reducing installation costs and improving reliability by using fewer overall components for bridge system development.