New Executive Appointments at Shoreham Port

February 4, 2017

Shoreham Port welcomes to its team; Darren Bridle (Transport and Logistics Administrator), Helen English (Property Manager), Doug Martin (Tug Master) and David Cornelius (Pilot).

Darren Bridle commented “After being employed at my previous job for just over 15 years the thought of making a brand new start with any company is a daunting prospect. Shoreham Port has made this transition seamless, everyone here has been great. My new colleagues are very friendly and helpful. There’s a lot but I’m looking forward to a long and fulfilling career at the Port.”

Helen English commented “It’s been great to get to know everyone here at the Port. Everyone is so friendly and eager to help me find my way around. My new role is brilliant and I’m really looking forward to expanding my knowledge about the Port and taking on new challenges along the way.”

Doug Martin commented “Having worked closely with Shoreham Port as a Captain of a vessel for the Offshore Wind Farm project, I then became very interested in working for the Port directly. Once a vacancy came up for the Tug Master position it was the ideal opportunity for me. I am enjoying my new role and meeting all the different people that work around the Port.”

David Cornelius commented “I’ve settled in really well at the Port. Everyone has been incredibly friendly and supportive. In my previous job I knew one ship very well but piloting at Shoreham is
giving me the experience of working on a wide range of vessels from steel ships to survey vessels.”

Nicky Goldsbrough, Corporate Services Manager at Shoreham Port added “As the Port continues to expand, it is vital that we continue to deliver the highest level of service to our customers, port users and stakeholders. Our highly skilled and enthusiastic new recruits will help us to achieve this and we would like to wish them all a very warm welcome to Shoreham Port.”
 

