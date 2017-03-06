G2 Ocean Given All Anti Trust Approvals

The US Department of Justice has approved the establishment of G2 Ocean. Authorities in Poland, Germany and Brazil have already approved G2 Ocean.

This means the joint venture between Gearbulk and Grieg Star is a vital step closer to reality. The project is on schedule to have G2 Ocean fully operational by the end of the first half of 2017.

"We anticipated such a conclusion from the authorities. But that does not mean the final approval was not received with joy. Now we roll up our sleeves and continue the hard work. Our goal is still to create a world class shipping company for the future" , G2 Ocean CEO Rune Birkeland says.

G2 Ocean will operate a fleet of open hatch, semi open hatch and conventional bulk vessels. The total number of vessels will be over 130. The worldwide offices will provide a strong presence on every continent. This will ensure the G2 Ocean is best placed to serve all customer’s needs