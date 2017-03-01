Marine Link
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Sri Lanka Approves $180 mln Vessel Deal for Colombo Dockyard

March 1, 2017

Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved the awarding of a $180 million deal for three offshore patrol vessels for the country's coast guard to Colombo Dockyard , a government document said on Wednesday.


Colombo Dockyard has agreed to arrange a loan for the deal, with 40 percent provided by the Japanese Funding Institution of JBIC, another 40 percent from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, and the rest from a tied commercial term loan facility, the document said.


Dockyard, located in Colombo port, is Sri Lanka’s largest engineering facility in the business of ship repair, shipbuilding, heavy engineering and offshore engineering.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News