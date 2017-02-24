Songa Offshore sees Daewoo Arbitration Lasting into 2018

Rig firm Songa Offshore's CEO Bjoernar Iversen expects the company's arbitration case with DSME (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) to last throughout 2017 and into 2018.

** Songa received notices of arbitration from DSME in July 2015

** Claims of $373 million received from DSME in November 2015 for the two rigs Songa Equinox and Songa Endurance

** Songa submitted its response to DSME's claim and a $66 million counterclaim against DSME in March 2016

** CEO says DSME is responsible for delays and cost overruns on the rigs

** CEO: We believe we have a very, very strong case.

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord