Wednesday, February 22, 2017

You know you've arrived when ...

February 22, 2017

You order your new 227-ft. Yacht Support vessel with its own helicopter hangar.

Damen, an innovator in various marine sectors, has launched Game Changer, its latest 227-ft. (70 m) Damen, Yacht Support vessel with helicopter hangar. Available for the 2017 summer season, Game Changer is touted as a showcase of the Yacht Support solution for owners who want to have more fun off the beaten track, but with a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership.
 
Game Changer is the fourth Yacht Support vessel in the 70-msegment following the delivery of Intrepid, ‘6711’ and GARÇON. This latest launch also follows last year’s delivery and sale of the 55-mshowcase vessel Fast & Furious (181 ft).  In total 11 Damen Yacht Support vessels have been delivered or are in build.
Game Changer features a fully certified helideck so owners can take larger helicopters on long range flights to their mother yachts and land safely in a wider weather window. Lowering the helicopter into the hangar protects it from the elements so it is refuelled and available for take-off without causing hassle, disruption and noise on the mother yacht. 
 
In addition, Game Changer has 250 sq. m. of open deck space for tenders and toys. The large deck crane makes logistics and handling simple, fast and safe. Below deck there is a further 110 sq. m. storage space/dive center. The YS 6911 has offices, facilities and accommodation for 22 crew and staff. It can carry a huge amount of extra provisions, fuel (marine, aviation and petrol), luggage and spare parts.
