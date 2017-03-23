CMA CGM Rolls Out Asia-West Coast South America Offer

CMA CGM has announced the launch of the new service offer between Asia and West Coast South America, the most comprehensive offer on the market between these two strategic areas.

CMA CGM will now offer to its clients:

- 4 direct weekly services between Asia and West Coast South America and the Caribbean (NEW ACSA1, NEW ACSA2, NEW ACSA3 et PEX2).

- The largest port coverage in Asia, in South America and the Caribbean with 29 ports called.

- The best transit times on the market between Asia and West Coast South America.

CMA CGM adapts its offer to the market and suspends one service, reducing overall capacity for a predefined period of three months, while ensuring CMA customers with the optimal offer on the market.

The NEW ACSA1 service will offer:

- An extensive coverage of the Asian ports with 7 direct ports of call including CMA CGM hubs of transshipment enabling connections with feeder services calling the sub region.

- Comprehensive and reliable intermodal offer in Mexico, Central America and West Coast South America.

- Transit times among the best on the market between South American and Asian ports, especially adapted to fresh and frozen cargoes.

Starting March 24, the following rotation will be offered: Keelung, Hong Kong, Yantian, Xiamen, Ningbo, Shanghai, Busan, Manzanillo, Callao, Iquique, Puerto Angamos, and Valparaiso.

The NEW ACSA2 service will offer:

-A new call at Kaohsiung in Taiwan

-A comprehensive coverage of Mexico, Central America and West Coast South America offering reliable connections with the group’s feeder service towards Central America, Southern Peru, and Northern Chile.

-Transit times among the best on the market, especially adapted to fresh and frozen cargoes.

Starting March 27, the following rotation will be offered: Busan, Shanghai, Xiamen, Shekou, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Busan, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, Balboa, Buenaventura, Callao, San Antonio, Coronel, Lirquen, Puerto Angamos, Callao, Lazaro Cardenas, Manzanillo.

The NEW ACSA3 service will offer:

-A new call at Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico

-Une desserte efficace du Nord de la Chine et du Japon à destination de la côte Ouest de l’Amérique du Sud.

-A comprehensive coverage of Northern China with 3 ports of call, and Ecuador with a direct call from Asia to Guayaquil.

-A designed offer for fresh and frozen cargoes from Ecuador to Mexico from Asia.

Starting March 23, the following rotation will be offered: Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, Busan, Yokohama, Ensenada, Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, Balboa, Buenaventura, Guayaquil, Balboa, Lazaro Cardenas, Manzanillo, Ensenada, Yokohama, Busan, Qingdao.

The PEX2 service will offer:

-An extensive coverage of Asian markets with 7 direct calls CMA CGM hubs of transshipment enabling connections with feeder services calling the sub region.

-An intermodal offer from Mexico to Central America.

-A dedicated team for Breakbulk and OOG transportation.