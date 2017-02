T&T Salvage, LLC has appointed Rebecca Garcia as Assistant Director of Vessel Services, primarily responsible for assisting the compliance team in finding customer-centric solutions to the latest regulatory requirements set forth by the OPA-90 regulations, while also identifying and introducing custom emergency management solutions to T&T’s global customer base.

Garcia comes from a career at Svitzer Salvage and Ardent Global where she helped establish and develop the organization’s OPA-90 compliance program. Playing an active role within the industry, Garcia is also chairman of the American Salvage Association’s (ASA) Education Committee and a member of WISTA (Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association).