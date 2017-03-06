PetroChina Dalian Refinery Exports First Australian-spec Diesel Cargo

Related News

New Offshore Installation Vessel for GeoSea

COSCO will build a new offshore installation vessel in China for DEME subsidiary GeoSea, to be used for offshore wind farm construction…

Voices: Todd Roberts, President, Marine Group Boat Works

"As a kid, I worked for our sister company, Flagship Cruises (formerly San Diego Harbor Excursion),” said Roberts. “I wanted…

BOEM : Potential Cook Inlet Lease Sale

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced it plans to offer approximately 1.09 million acres in Cook Inlet…

Fleet Cleaner Completes Its First Job

Dutch company Fleet Cleaner said it has completed its first hull cleaning trial in December 2016 in the Dutch port of Den Helder…

Health Monitoring System Keeps an Eye on the Fleet

When you’re out at sea, the last thing you need is a major breakdown. In such a case, it would mean being towed back to dry…

Norsafe to Equip Australia's New Polar Research Ship

Norsafe said it has signed a contract with Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding BV to supply IMO Polar Code compliant Life Saving…

Damen books DAB Vloot ferry order

The last newbuild order of 2016 for the Damen Shipyards Group was signed on the 31st of December with DAB Vloot of Belgium.

Libya: Air Strikes Aimed to Regain Oil Ports

East Libyan forces carried out air strikes around major oil ports on Saturday as they sought to regain control of the area from a rival faction, a military spokesman said.