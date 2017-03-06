Marine Link
Monday, March 6, 2017

PetroChina Dalian Refinery Exports First Australian-spec Diesel Cargo

March 6, 2017

PetroChina's Dalian oil refinery exported on Feb. 27 a 40,000 tonne cargo of diesel fuel with that met Australian fuel quality specifications, the first shipment of its kind from China, according to a statement posted on the website of the state assets regulator on Monday.


