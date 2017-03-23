Denmark Makes More AIS Data Available

Having already published Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel traffic data from 2014-2016 on its website, the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) has made even more historical AIS data available. Now anyone who may be interested can also access Danish AIS data from 2006 to 2014.



The files will be available for free from the DMA website, but only for the next six months, as the data quantity is comprehensive and will require large storage capacity, the DMA said. In the future, however, the DMA will offer access to AIS data going back two years.



AIS is a navigation and anti-collision tool enabling the exchange of ship-to-ship information. Having an AIS transponder is required for all ships above 300 gross metric tons, all passenger ships and all fishing vessels with a length above 15 meters, and smaller vessels too can be fitted with class B AIS equipment, though it is not a required.



The DMA collects this data from vessels in Danish waters via a shore-based system, and is now publishing it on the basis of act no. 596 of the ongoing use of public sector information (the PSI act). And though the data will be free to access, an application is required.



AIS data can be used for analyses of navigational patterns, for example. “Now that we open up for even more historical AIS data, it is our hope that Blue Denmark can use these AIS data to make analyses, services or new products,” said DMA Deputy Director General, Troels Blicher Danielsen.



The AIS data is stored as comma-separated values files (CSV), which allows the data to be saved in a table structured format. In order to use this type of data, a special application capable of processing and converting data into a user-friendly presentation will be necessary.