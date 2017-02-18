NMMA CSI award for Volvo Penta

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has presented the 14th consecutive annual Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) award to Volvo Penta for its gasoline sterndrive engines.



The CSI awards, presented at the Miami International Boat Show Feb. 17, recognize boat and engine manufacturers for excellence in customer satisfaction. Volvo Penta was the only company to win a CSI award in the sterndrive category this year.



The marine industry CSI award signifies that Volvo Penta achieved and maintained a standard of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction, based on surveys of customers who purchased a new boat or engine during the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2016.



“Customer satisfaction is a top priority and a key component of Volvo Penta’s ongoing Easy Boating initiative to make it easier for boat owners to enjoy the boating lifestyle by removing barriers and simplifying operation and maintenance of the boat,” said Marcia Kull, vice president of marine sales for Volvo Penta of the Americas. “Our high-tech gasoline engines, which formed a large percentage of the engines reviewed in the 2016 CSI survey, give customers a unique combination of high performance, fuel efficiency, quality and reliability, and they’re backed by our industry-leading warranty programs, after-sale support and comprehensive training available to all Volvo Penta dealers. We are grateful to both our customers and to our network of servicing dealers, who are largely responsible for our continued success in giving customers a boating experience that’s second to none.”