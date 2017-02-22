Marine Link
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Marine Jet Power Awarded Repeat Order for Korean Navy

February 22, 2017

Photo: MJP

Photo: MJP

Marine Jet Power has been awarded a repeat order to supply waterjets to another 3 units Patrol Killer Experimental (PKX-B) fast attack craft for the Korean Navy. Last year, South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC) launched the first unit which is currently undergoing sea trials.

The propulsion system comprises a MJP 950 single drive and MJP 650 double drive waterjet installation. Powered by General Electric's 12 000 hp LM 500 gas-turbine engines and Caterpillar (CAT) Marine's 1 900 hp CAT C32 diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas turbine configuration, the top speed is 40 knots.

The 275-tonne platform has an overall length of 44 m, an overall beam of 7 m, and can accommodate a crew of 20. The PKX-B is lighter and faster than the previous generation of PKX-A guided-missile patrol boats. A total of 16 vessels are planned with an option for another 18 vessels.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News