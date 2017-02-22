Marine Jet Power Awarded Repeat Order for Korean Navy
The propulsion system comprises a MJP 950 single drive and MJP 650 double drive waterjet installation. Powered by General Electric's 12 000 hp LM 500 gas-turbine engines and Caterpillar (CAT) Marine's 1 900 hp CAT C32 diesel engines in a combined diesel and gas turbine configuration, the top speed is 40 knots.
The 275-tonne platform has an overall length of 44 m, an overall beam of 7 m, and can accommodate a crew of 20. The PKX-B is lighter and faster than the previous generation of PKX-A guided-missile patrol boats. A total of 16 vessels are planned with an option for another 18 vessels.