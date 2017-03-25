Wijnne Barends to Build New Ships in India

Netherlands, based shipping company Wijnne Barends reports that it recently placed an order with India shipbuilder Chowgule & Company for the construction of six identical, energy-efficient vessels, local media reported.

The shipyard in Goa will build this energy-efficient 4,200-dwt ship with a length of 98 metres. These ships will meet the IMO Tier III standard for reducing nitrogen dioxide emissions.

These standards, applicable worldwide and aimed at the reduction of emissions of nitrogen dioxide, were put into effect for all newly built vessels on American waters in January 2016.

The delivery of the first ship from the shipyard has been scheduled for the last quarter of 2018.

Wijnne Barends will add the vessels to its existing Lady-H fleet and expects delivery of the first vessel in late 2018. The new orders will meet Swedish/Finnish ice class.