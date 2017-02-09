Marine Link
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Boskalis JV wins Santos Port dredging contract

February 9, 2017

Construction and maintenance of port Photo by Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) and joint venture partner Van Oord have been awarded a contract by The Brazilian Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation for the capital and maintenance dredging of the port of Santos, the largest port of South America. The contract carries a total value for the joint venture of approximately EUR 110 million.
 
In the coming months, studies will be undertaken and the design of the navigation channels and berths of the port will be reviewed. Subsequent dredging operations are expected to commence later this year with the deployment of various trailing suction hopper dredgers and a backhoe dredger. The dredging activities are expected to be completed in 2018.
 

