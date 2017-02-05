TMG buoyed by global demand

An expanding maritime consultancy headquartered in Seattle has recorded its busiest start to a year so far with rising demand for its services worldwide. The Maritime Group (International) (TMG) is lining up contracts across multiple sectors for 2017 after a surge of interest in its services. Targeted projects cover ferry and cruise operations, port management, marine surveys, feasibility studies and maritime and border security.



Les Chapman, who is a TMG director, said: “Although the maritime market is toughening in certain sectors, there are still myriad opportunities available. “Our clients tell us they are seeking services which give them the competitive edge to develop and win new business. We are seeing an increasing trend for the outsourcing of specialist services to ensure the most cost-effective solution for any given project.”



Cdr Chapman added: “Recent investment in our own business has helped us to our busiest first month of the year with extensive negotiations, proposals and expressions of interest for major projects. “It is an extremely positive and exciting time as we look forward to helping more businesses and organisations succeed in the maritime sector during 2017.”



The company recently appointed experienced commercial manager Kevin Hawes as its Business Development Manager and Senior Consultant based in the London, UK.





