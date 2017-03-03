Marine Link
Friday, March 3, 2017

Higher Capesize, Panamax Rates Lift Baltic Index

March 3, 2017

File photo: Star Bulk

File photo: Star Bulk

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose for the third straight session on Friday, buoyed by stronger capesize and panamax vessel rates.


The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, climbed 35 points, or 3.87 percent, to 939 points.


The index, which touched its highest level since Jan. 19, was up for the third straight week.


"Activity in both the Atlantic and Pacific markets remains firm," Clarksons Platou analysts said in a client note.


"The dry bulk market continues to push higher across the segment with Capesize rates leading the run, as global Capesize earnings have bumped up to around $9,400 per day."


The capesize index increased 130 points, or 11.85 percent, to 1,227 points.


Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, was up $854 at $9,425, their highest since Jan. 25.


The panamax index rose for the eighth straight day, gaining 34 points, or 3.14 percent, at 1,118 points.


Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $271 to $8,982, levels last seen in mid-December.


Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 6 points to 846 points, and the handysize index rose 5 points to 462 points.


 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News