Towboat Capsizes in Kentucky

A towing vessel has reportedly capsized and sank at 11:35 p.m., Wednesday, at a pier near Wickliffe, Ky., mile marker 951 on the Lower Mississippi River. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.

The UTV Tom Rogers had about 3,500 gallons of diesel on board at the time of the incident.

SWS Environmental Services, an oil spill response organization, will conduct assessments of the water and land for any potential diesel release.

McKinney Salvage has been contracted to remove the vessel.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.