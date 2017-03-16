CMA CGM Supports Le Carburateur

CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, and le Carburateur, an incubator for small companies in the Marseille Northern Area in France, team up to stimulate entrepeneurship and job creation in the city.

Under the guidance of Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM ‘s Chief Executive Officer, the company will offer all incubation costs within Le Carburateur to five newly created companies from the Marseille area.

A jury, chaired by Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM’s CEO, will select five newly created companies related to the maritime, transportation or logistics fields, who will benefit from a solid boost for their development. Each of the five companies selected will get a grant worth 5,000 euros to pay for:

- lts hosting within Le Carburateur

- activity follow-up, guidance, advice and expertise

- constant networking to speed up the company’s development

Candidates have until April 28 to apply. The list of the five winners will be disclosed during May 2017.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group said: " Grown to become a world leader in 38 years, CMA CGM is an unbelievable entrepreneur story that has developed with strong human and family values. We wish to encourage all those who share with us this passion for entrepreneurship and, naturally, it is in Marseille, where we were born, that we bring our contribution."

CMA CGM, whose history is itself a unique entrepreneur achievement, wishes to encourage and foment the development of newly created companies in France and, particularly, in the Marseille area. Accompanying the new generation of new entrepreneurs with potential for economic growth and job creation is an endeavour the group has undertaken to contribute to the development of Marseille.

Muriel Bernard-Reymond, Le Carburateur’s Director said: "Being into business creation constitutes a source of positive energy that brings welfare to one’s community and him or herself. The benefit of an entrepreneurship ecosystem from the very beginning gives serenity and confidence to would-be entrepreneurs that their company will strengthen quickly. CMA CGM’s support will help 5 promising young shoots to benefit from a much needed fuel. We are convinced that teaming up with economic locomotives we will win the challenge of development and attractiveness in our territory."