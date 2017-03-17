Video: Durban Pilot Steers Car Carrier in Rough Seas

Earlier this week, Port of Durban’s marine pilot Rainer Rauntenberg safely steered a car carrier vessel into the port as cyclonic weather conditions battered the Durban beach front.



On Sunday, March 12, 2017, Rauntenberg steered the ro-ro vessel under adverse weather conditions believed to be caused by a tropical cyclone Enawo, which struck Madagascar last week. A video is available here.



As a result of the rough weather conditions, the Port of Durban had to deploy three tugs to steer in the vessel. In normal weather conditions, one to two tugs are used.



Port of Durban Harbour Master Alex Miya said, “The pilot’s bravery to safely bring in a vessel in high wind conditions and large ocean swells proves that the Port of Durban is always ready to service its customers and will not let adverse weather conditions delay vessel turnaround time, whilst adhering to maritime safety precautions.”



The wind speed on Sunday was recorded between 30 to 40 knots and is considered a very high speed wind which can create difficulty in maneuvering vessels.



“It was challenging to bring in a vessel in such rough weather conditions but my focus was to make sure that it was safely berthed,” said Rauntenberg, who has been a marine pilot for more than 14 years, and has worked for the Port of Durban for seven years.