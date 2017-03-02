Top 10 Carriers of Iranian Crude

Related News
Is Mexican Shallow Water E&P On The Road Again?
To much fanfare and accompanied by voluminous industry coverage, Mexico recently concluded Round 1.4, the country’s first…
Metal Shark Puts First Two Citywide Ferries on the Water
Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark said it has put the first two passenger vessels for New York's new Citywide Ferry Service on the water, having splashed the new builds at its Franklin, La.
NGOs Call Upon EU to Effectively Regulate Shipping Pollution
From dangerous emissions in ports to hazardous scrapping on South Asian beaches, European shipping companies pollute and…
BAE Systems Announces New Submarine Construction Training Facility
Sir Michael Fallon MP, Secretary of State for Defence, visited BAE Systems Submarines today where he learnt about the Company's…
SSBN Launches Fleet Ballistic Missiles
An Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine assigned to Submarine Group 9 completed a Follow-on Commander's Evaluation Test (FCET) Feb.
Diana Charters OOCL Box Ship
Diana Containerships Inc., through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL), Hong Kong…
Cruise Shipping's Rising Star
Genting Hong Kong is a rapidly growing global travel brand, spreading its wings – literally and figuratively – into ocean cruise…
Asbestos on Board
What happens when a solution to one or many obstacles ends up becoming an even larger problem? For seamen, one such problem is asbestos.
Great Lakes Shipping Season Kicks Off
The 2017 Great Lakes shipping season begins today when the U.S.-flag tug/barge unit Dorothy Ann/Pathfinder departs her winter lay-up berth in Erie
DEME Orders World’s Largest Cutter Suction Dredger
Royal IHC said it has been awarded a contract for the design, construction and delivery of a 164m-long, 44
Rolls-Royce Wins USCG OPC Propulsion Contract
Rolls-Royce will provide an extensive range of equipment, including MTU marine generator sets, to a new fleet of U.S.
Multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant launched
AVIC shipyard in Weihai, China launched Jan De Nul Group’s new multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant.