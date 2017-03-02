Marine Link
Thursday, March 2, 2017

Top 10 Carriers of Iranian Crude

March 2, 2017

Source: VesselsValue.com

Source: VesselsValue.com

Spotlight on Iranian Crude
VesselsValue senior analyst William Bennett has put together a short report on Iranian Crude, specifically analyzing overall shipment trends (which are on the upswing). With new sanctions looming, what will the future hold? The chart shows the Top 10 companies carrying Iranian Crude in 2016.
 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News