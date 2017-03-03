Marine Link
DSME Secures Order for 2 LNG Carriers

Struggling South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. said it has won a 1 trillion won (approx. $870 million USD) order to build two 173,400-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for an undisclosed European ship owner.

 
The contract, secured on February 2, includes options for two additional vessels that if exercised would increase the contract by about 83 billion won.
 
The 295-meter-long, 46-meter-wide vessels will be built at Geoje Okpo shipyard for delivery starting in the second half of 2019.
 
According to the shipbuilder, the LNG carriers will run on natural gas as main fuel, and will be equipped with a high pressure gas injection engine (ME-GI) by Man Diesel and a partial re-liquefaction system (PRS).
