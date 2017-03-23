Pair of Catamaran Ferries Delivered to Nigeria

Two newly built 20m catamaran passenger ferries have recently been delivered to Nigeria.

The vessels, Confidence 1 and Confidence 2, are the first in a series of four vessels built by SAM Aluminium in Singapore to support Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) with operation to Bonny Island in the Gulf of Guinea . The vessels carry 50 passengers with luggage, additional hot shot cargo and have crew accommodation.

Built to operate in Sea Area 2, with a sea state up to 2.5m wave height, Confidence 1 and Confidence 2 feature a rugged hull structure, good tunnel clearance and ample bow height, according to their designer Incat Crowther , who added this ruggedness is combined with an efficient hull form and a simple and sleek superstructure.

The vessel’s exterior aft deck features 25m2 cargo space. Passengers board via the aft deck through to the main cabin. The cabin features 50 large comfortable seats with a pair of toilets located aft.

The half-height wheelhouse offers good all-round visibility and is accessed directly from the forward crew space, enhancing security. Foredeck access is also via the crew space.

Confidence 1 and Confidence 2 are powered by twin Caterpillar C18 Acert main engines producing 599kW each and driving Hamilton HJ403 water jets. Water jets were selected for shallow water performance, and to reduce the likelihood of damage from river debris. In sea trials, the vessels exceeded 30 knots.

Designed to Bureau Veritas NR396, Confidence 1 and Confidence 2 have upgraded stability compliance meeting load line requirements usually required of larger vessels, including increased damaged stability margin.

Principal Dimensions

Length Overall: 20.45m

Length Waterline: 20.2m

Beam Overall: 6.5m

Draft (hull): 1m

Depth: 2.2m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 3,000 liters

Fresh Water: 500 liters

Sullage: 250 liters

Passengers: 50

Crew: 4

Propulsion and Performance

Speed (Service): 28 knots

Speed (Max): 30 knots

Main Engines: 2 x Caterpillar C18 Acert

Power: 2 x 599kW @ 2,100rpm

Propulsion: 2 x Hamilton HJ403 waterjets

Generators: 1 x Caterpillar C2.2

Regulatory

Flag: Nigeria

Class / Survey: BV NR 396 (Stability NR 566)