Pair of Catamaran Ferries Delivered to Nigeria

Two newly built 20m catamaran passenger ferries have recently been delivered to Nigeria.
The vessels, Confidence 1 and Confidence 2, are the first in a series of four vessels built by SAM Aluminium in Singapore to support Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) with operation to Bonny Island in the Gulf of Guinea
. The vessels carry 50 passengers with luggage, additional hot shot cargo and have crew accommodation.
Built to operate in Sea Area 2, with a sea state up to 2.5m wave height, Confidence 1 and Confidence 2 feature a rugged hull structure, good tunnel clearance and ample bow height, according to their designer Incat Crowther
, who added this ruggedness is combined with an efficient hull form and a simple and sleek superstructure.
The vessel’s exterior aft deck features 25m2 cargo space. Passengers board via the aft deck through to the main cabin. The cabin features 50 large comfortable seats with a pair of toilets located aft.
The half-height wheelhouse offers good all-round visibility and is accessed directly from the forward crew space, enhancing security. Foredeck access is also via the crew space.
Confidence 1 and Confidence 2 are powered by twin Caterpillar C18 Acert main engines producing 599kW each and driving Hamilton HJ403 water jets. Water jets were selected for shallow water performance, and to reduce the likelihood of damage from river debris. In sea trials, the vessels exceeded 30 knots.
Designed to Bureau Veritas NR396, Confidence 1 and Confidence 2 have upgraded stability compliance meeting load line requirements usually required of larger vessels, including increased damaged stability margin.
Principal Dimensions
Length Overall: 20.45m
Length Waterline: 20.2m
Beam Overall: 6.5m
Draft (hull): 1m
Depth: 2.2m
Construction: Marine grade aluminum
Capacities
Fuel Oil: 3,000 liters
Fresh Water: 500 liters
Sullage: 250 liters
Passengers: 50
Crew: 4
Propulsion and Performance
Speed (Service): 28 knots
Speed (Max): 30 knots
Main Engines: 2 x Caterpillar C18 Acert
Power: 2 x 599kW @ 2,100rpm
Propulsion: 2 x Hamilton HJ403 waterjets
Generators: 1 x Caterpillar C2.2
Regulatory
Flag: Nigeria
Class / Survey: BV NR 396 (Stability NR 566)