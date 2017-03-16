ALMACO to Deliver Catering Areas for Saga Cruise Ship

ALMACO said it has been contracted to build the catering areas onboard the first newbuild ship for Saga Cruises at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in summer of 2019, with the option to order a second with expected delivery in 2021.

ALMACO’s scope of work includes the complete galley and pantry equipment and visual turnkey installation. The galley was specifically designed to provide flexible dining and to meet guests every requirement.

ALMACO Group said it started working with Saga Cruises starting at the pre-contractual stage when ALMACO assisted with the design and equipment selection for the main galley, crew galley, pantries, counters and refrigeration equipment for the catering areas.