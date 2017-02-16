Caterpillar showcases Cat C7.1 Engine at Yachts Miami Beach show

Caterpillar Marine is pleased to showcase the Cat® C7.1 Propulsion Engine at the 2017 Yachts Miami Beach show, to be held February 16 – 20, 2017. Cat Marine engines set the standard for quality, performance and reliability—and this new propulsion engine is no exception. Available in three ratings: 507 mhp (373 bkW), 456 mhp (336 bkW) and 406 mhp (298 bkW), all at 2900 rpm, all C7.1 power ratings meet EPA Tier 3, IMO II, EU Recreational Craft Directive and EU Stage IIIA regulations.



The C7.1 is ideal for recreational boating applications, specifically smaller vessels and motoryachts ranging from 25 -60 feet in size. The engine features a common rail fuel system enabling optimum combustion and low emissions. The engines provide noticeably quiet operation due to reduced combustion noise through advanced electronic control. Additionally, no visible smoke is emitted from the C7.1 engines during operation.



Along with the C7.1, Caterpillar Marine will showcase the C8.7 high performance propulsion engine. The C8.7’s sophisticated fuel delivery system allows the use of a radial, belt-driven supercharger in addition to the conventional turbocharger; this feature eliminates smoke and reduces lugging, while delivering phenomenal low-end torque and impressive fuel economy. The electronically-controlled C8.7 is capable of delivering an impressive 650 MHP @ 2300 RPM while meeting EPA Tier 3, IMO 2, EU Stage IIIA and RCD emissions requirements.



In addition to the propulsion engines, the Caterpillar booth at Collins Avenue will be showcasing the CMD (Cat Marine Display) 5 inch, (which will be put into production later this year) CMD 7 inch, and the CMD13 inch displays for the commercial and recreational marine markets. The displays feature intuitive touch screen user navigation, sleek edge to edge glass, optically bonded, anti-glare technology, High Bright performance, IP 66 front & IP 22 rear ratings, and multiple datalinks (2x CAN, 2x Ethernet, 2x USB & 1x RS485). Additionally, these Cat displays include ABS, BV, DNV, GL, LRS, and ClassNK Marine Society Approvals. Stop by the Cat booth to learn about the recent software releases for the CMD7 and the CMD13 displays.



Caterpillar’s Collins Avenue booth will be located at ENT 1-3, be sure to stop by to see the engines, displays and meet the technical experts. In addition to the Yachts Miami Beach show, Caterpillar and Pantropic Cat will be on site at booth #F-407 at the Miami International Boat Show at the Key Biscayne location where they’ll be showcasing a C9 cutaway and an additional C7.1.