Antwerp Port Authority Centralises Operational, Maintenance Departments

In order to streamline the Port Authority's technical and nautical departments and improve the service to customers, these departments are being centralised to form a joint cluster.
Three large new facilities will be set up at the site on quays 602-612: a central workshop (for the technical services), a nautical building (for the tug, dredging and crane services
) and two floating dry docks with widths of 45 and 55 metres respectively.
Together the new cluster at quays 602-612 will employ around 500 people. At a later stage the site will also house the Shipping Police
. The central workshops will then be expanded with an administrative and logistics complex. A budget of 50.1 million euros has been allocated to this centralisation and reorganisation project.
The Port Authority's administrative departments were already centralised in the new Port House in 2016.