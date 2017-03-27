Antwerp Port Authority Centralises Operational, Maintenance Departments

Related News

TGS, Schlumberger reimaging central GOM

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) and Schlumberger today announced a new multi- and wide-azimuth (M-WAZ) multiclient reimaging…

Dryships Acquires Four Modern Newcastlemax Vessels

DryShips Inc. has entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to acquire four modern Newcastlemax bulk carriers of approximately 206…

US O&G Industry Reaps the Benefits of International Trade

Rising exports have thrown a lifeline to U.S. shale producers and refiners, giving them an additional outlet at a time when…

Ezra Holdings Files for Bankruptcy in US

Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the weekend, blaming a prolonged…

HMAS Choules Sails for Cyclone Support

HMAS Choules has sailed for northern Queensland waters in support of communities which may be affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Vestdavit mission accomplished on Ramform safety

Seatrials are underway in Japan involving Ramform Hyperion, the last of four ships built to the seismic sector’s all-time highest specifications…

Arctic Ice Sets New Record Low for Winter

The extent of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has set a new record low for the wintertime in a region strongly affected by long…

ABS Leads Industry Discussion on 2020 Sulfur Cap Impact Scenarios

ABS, a provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, held its annual National…