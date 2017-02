The agreement includes two vessels of 35,500 dw tonnes and 28 stainless steel cargo tanks. They are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 and the agreements run for a minimum of eight years. The vessels will be built in Shin-Kirushima dockyard in Japan.The agreement is in line with the new Odfjell strategy as launched in February, where the Company announced its targets for tonnage renewal and fleet growth.