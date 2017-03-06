Chidambaranar Port Trust Celebrates Safety Week

46th Safety Week Celebration was inaugurated in V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The Safety Week Celebration for the year 2017 commenced with the flagging off of safety procession by U. Rajendran, Traffic Manager, V.O.Chidambaranar Port Trust.

A huge gathering of Officers & Employees of the Port, Port Users & Stakeholders participated in the procession from V.O.C Square to the Multipurpose Hall at Port.

In the Inaugural Function at Multipurpose Hall, S. Natarajan , Deputy Chairman V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, unfurled the Safety Flag and administered the Safety Pledge. U. Rajendran, Traffic Manager, welcomed the gathering.

N. Varatharajan, Assistant Director, Inspectorate Dock Safety, in his felicitation address stated that V.O.Chidambaranar Port has been a frontrunner in adhering the safety aspects & providing a conducive and safe working environment. Felicitation addresses were also made by C. Selvaraj, Trustee & P.K. Joy, Deputy Commandant, CISF.

S. Natarajan, Deputy Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust delivered the presidential address. In his address, he stated that the Port has been proactive in providing all necessary infrastructure to facilitate a safe working environment like widened six lane approach roads to Port for seamless movement of trucks, installation of speed monitoring cameras all along the approach Roads for monitoring the speed of the trucks plying in the Port area, closed conveyor system for evacuation of coal from Berth No. 9 to coal yard to reduce congestion in the Port area & to avert pollution and wind barriers to contain coal dust.

He also affirmed that a state of the art fogging system would be commissioned in the coal yard to suppress dust pollution. The Inaugural function concluded with vote of thanks from Shri G. Edison, Senior Deputy Traffic Manager, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust.

As a part of the week long celebration from 04.03.2017 to 10.03.2017, a conference emphasizing the general safety, road safety & first aid will be conducted at the Administrative office of the Port for Port users on 06.03.2017 & for truck drivers & operators on 07.03.2017.

Essay writing, slogan writing and drawing competition on safety aspects will be conducted for the staff of the Port, college students & port users on 08.03.2017. Vehicle headlight sticker & safety reflective sticker fixing campaign will be held on 09.03.2017 at Port’s Tollgate, Greengate & container Pass section of the Port. The Valedictory function will be conducted on 10th March, 2017.