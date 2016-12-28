Marine Link
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Chinese Carrier Docks After Drill Amid Taiwan Tension

December 28, 2016

China's sole aircraft carrier has arrived at a naval base on the southern Chinese province of Hainan, a senior Taiwanese military officer said on Wednesday, after drills that took it around self-ruled Taiwan, an island China claims as its own.

 
Taiwan warned on Tuesday that "the threat of our enemies is growing day by day", as Chinese warships led by the carrier sailed towards Hainan through the disputed South China Sea.
 
The Chinese drill comes amid renewed tension over Taiwan, which China says is ineligible for state-to-state relations, following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's telephone call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen that upset Beijing.
 
China is deeply suspicious of Tsai, suspecting she wants to push for the island's formal independence, a red line for Beijing which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Tsai says she wants to maintain peace with China.
 
China has given few details of what the Soviet-built Liaoning is up to, save that it is on a routine exercise and complying with international law.
 
Taiwan has said the aircraft carrier skirted waters outside its air defence identification zone to the east and south and then headed across the top of the South China Sea to Hainan, home to a large Chinese naval base.
 
"The Liaoning aircraft carrier has reached the Hainan military base. We will continue to monitor its developments," a senior Taiwanese military official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
 
China had been testing the carrier's systems and coordination with other military equipment, the officer said, and its arrival in Hainan did not mean its mission was over.
 
Chinese state media says the carrier's likely home base was the northeastern port city of Qingdao.
 
Speaking at a regular news briefing, An Fengshan, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said China would exert all its efforts to achieve "peaceful reunification".
 
"At the same time, our position on maintaining the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unswerving, and we will never permit Taiwan independence separatist forces to split Taiwan from China in any way or in any name," he said.
 
China's air force conducted long-range drills this month above the East and South China Seas that rattled Japan and Taiwan. China said those exercises were also routine.
 
China claims most of the South China Sea. Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
 
The Liaoning has taken part in previous exercises, including in the South China Sea, but China is years away from perfecting carrier operations similar to those the United States has practised for decades.

Reporting by J.R. Wu
Email


Related News

Obama's Arctic Ban and Afternath

Photo courtesy: BP p.l.c.

US President Barack Obama has permanently banned offshore oil and gas drilling in the "vast majority" of US-owned northern waters.

China to Return Seized US Underwater Drone

USNS Bowditch (Photo: U.S. Navy)

China's Defense Ministry said on Saturday it plans to return an underwater U.S. drone seized this week by a Chinese naval…

Russian Navy to Get Two Subs

Photo: US Naval Institute

In recent years, Russia has been putting many efforts in building a modern-day nuclear submarine fleet. The Russian Navy…

RS issues First Polar Ship Certificate

The first Polar Ship Certificate was issued by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping Photo RS

The first Polar Ship Certificate was issued by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). The document was released…

UKHO Brings ECDIS Seminars to North America

Image: UKHO

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will offer its free ‘Living with ECDIS’ seminars in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday…

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Courtesy Van Oord

Van Oord announces that the Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) intends to…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News