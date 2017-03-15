USCGC Kimball Christened; GE Marine Gas Turbines Provide Power

Related News

Indian Navy Concludes Tropex 2017

The Indian Navy’s Annual Theatre Level Readiness and Operational Exercise (TROPEX 17) was conducted on the Western Seaboard…

Indian Navy inducts INS Tillanchang

INS Tillanchang, a Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC), was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra…

Consolidation – A Path to Subsea Vessel Sustainability

In recent years, the speed with which newbuild vessels have entered the market has amplified the subsea vessel demand/supply imbalance…

Pirates Demand Ransom for Tanker Seized off Somalia

Pirates off the coast of Somalia, who hijacked an oil tanker with eight Sri Lankan crew on board, are demanding a ransom for the release of the vessel, the EU Naval Force said.

Subsea 7 Acquires Seaway Heavy Lifting

Specialist offshore contractor Seaway Heavy Lifting, a 50/50 joint venture between Subsea 7 S.A. and K&S Baltic Offshore (Cyprus) Limited…

Wärtsilä Launches SmartPredict

The technology group Wärtsilä launches its latest innovation SmartPredict at this year's Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

SAFE Boats, COTECMAR to Co-build Colombian Vessels

SAFE Boats International of Bremerton, Wash. announced at 2017 Colombia Mar that it has broadened its previously signed Memorandum…

ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition

ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton…