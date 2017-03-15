Marine Link
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

USCGC Kimball Christened; GE Marine Gas Turbines Provide Power

March 15, 2017

  • Kimball at christening (Photo: GE Marine)
  • LM2500 (Photo: GE Marine)
The U.S. Coast Guard’s seventh new National Security Cutter, Kimball (WMSL 756), was christened on March 4. The ceremony was held at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)' Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss.

According to HII, Kimball is the third ship named in honor of Sumner I. Kimball. The first Kimball (WSC/WMEC-143) was commissioned in 1927, and was eventually decommissioned in 1968. The second ship to bear the name was SS Sumner I. Kimball (EC2-S-C1); it was torpedoed and sank by the Nazi submarine U-960 with the loss of 64 American lives.

All of the new Legend-class cutters feature one GE LM2500 gas turbine and two diesel engines in a Combined Diesel And Gas turbine (CODAG) propulsion system, GE’s Marine Solutions said.
 
The LM2500 gas turbines used for the Legend-class NSCs were all manufactured at GE’s Evendale, Ohio, facility.  Worldwide, more than 1,400 GE gas turbines log over 14 million hours serving 35 navies on 500 naval ships for 100 military ship programs ranging from patrol boats, destroyers and cruisers to corvettes, frigates, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers.

 

