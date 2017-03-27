Coalition Urges Congress to Address Asian Carp in the Great Lakes

A coalition of maritime business and industry organizations sent a letter to key Members of Congress on Friday, March 24 urging funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) to further support efforts undertaken by the State of Illinois to slow, stop and reverse the migration of Asian carp, an aquatic invasive species, through cost-effective measures.

In the letter, the UnLock Our Jobs (UOJ) coalition members review the record of success that the GLRI has had in working with the State of Illinois to develop a range of strategies to control Asian carp, noting that these efforts have resulted in the removal of five million pounds of Asian carp from the Illinois River in the last five years – a 68 percent population decrease. Critically, the letter also highlights the importance of GLRI funding for non-structural options to address Asian carp migration, to achieve both effective environmental protection and preservation of vital navigation avenues for maritime commerce.

Lynn Muench, coordinator of the UnLock Our Jobs coalition and Senior Vice President – Regional Advocacy with The American Waterways Operators, stated, “The organizations that comprise the UnLock Our Jobs coalition are committed to responsible stewardship of the environment on the waterways on which they operate and in the communities they serve. The work of the State of Illinois, in partnership with the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, has clearly demonstrated that it is possible to protect our waterways from Asian carp without the imposition of unworkable structural measures that would devastate maritime commerce, an industry that provides thousands of family-wage jobs and serves as a fundamental component of the U.S. economy. We are hopeful that Congress will recognize GLRI's track record for addressing Asian carp in a manner that is both environmentally responsible and economically sensible, and will fund its work accordingly.”

The letter in its entirety can be viewed below.

UnLock Our Jobs (UOJ) is a coalition of business and industry organizations dedicated to supporting the U.S. economy through the advancement of environmentally friendly domestic maritime commerce. UOJ urges you to support funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which will continue to fund efforts undertaken by the State of Illinois to provide cost-effective activities to slow, stop and reverse the migration of Asian carp.

GLRI funding is administered by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee (ACRCC), which has worked with the State of Illinois in developing near- and long-term strategies to control Asian carp. For example, with GLRI's assistance, the State of Illinois has removed five million pounds of Asian carp from the Illinois River in the last five years, reducing the population by 68 percent, and ensuring that the leading edge of the Asian carp population has not moved up river for 25 years. Illinois has also increased monitoring activities that have significantly advanced our scientific knowledge of the fish. This partnership of state and federal agencies, in collaboration with the private sector, has provided significant positive impacts for the nation.

Preventing the further movement of Asian carp does not hinge on any single lock, port, or waterway, but rather, on a comprehensive system-wide approach. GLRI funding for non-structural options such as netting, fishing and removal of the fish, scientific study, promotion of businesses that harvest Asian carp and other non-structural actions must be incentivized to protect both our environment and the vital maritime industry and its customers that fuel the national and global economy.

UOJ members continue to focus on protecting the environment with cost-effective, targeted actions that have a measurable rate of success and, with continued funding, will continue to improve efforts to eradicate Asian carp. ACRCC is a central and nationwide component in responding to the national issue of Asian carp, while contracting with states or businesses that possess the expertise to net, fish, remove, and harvest all four Asian carp species.

Continued robust work by the State of Illinois and states further downstream, along with continued scientific study and commercial harvesting, will ensure that Asian carp does not move further upstream. Now is the time to build on the ongoing efforts to improve the health of the waterways used for maritime commerce. Appropriate and targeted funding for GLRI will serve the nation's economy and environment.

Sincerely,

The UnLock Our Jobs Coalition

5R Enterprises, LLC

American Commercial Barge Line LLC

American Great Lakes Ports Association

American River Transportation Co.

Blessey Marine Services, Inc.

Calumet River Fleeting, Inc.

Canal Barge Company, Inc.

Chemical Industry Council of Illinois

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Economy Boat Store

Hanson Material Service

Illinois & Michigan Oil, LLC

Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers

Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Illinois Corn Growers Association

Illinois Farm Bureau

Illinois Manufacturers' Association

Illinois Marine Towing, Inc.

Illinois Petroleum Council

Illinois River Carriers Association

Ingram Barge Company

Inland Marine Service, Inc.

Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals, Inc.

JB Marine Service, Inc.

Kindra Lake Towing, LP

Kirby Corporation

LeBeouf Bros. Towing, LLC

Luhr Bros., Inc.

Magnolia Marine Transport Company

Marquette Transportation Company, Inc.

Marquis Marine, Inc.

Meredosia Terminals

Merrill Marine Services, Inc.

Middle River Marine, LLC

Northwest Indiana Forum

Ozinga Brothers Incorporated

Passenger Vessel Association

Ports of Indiana

River Marine Enterprises, LLC

SCF Marine Inc.

Southern Towing Company, LLC

The American Waterways Operators

The Port of Milwaukee

TPG Marines Enterprises, LLC

Waterways Council, Inc.

Wendella Sightseeing Boat Co., Inc.