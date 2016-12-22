Norsafe Bags Another Swedish Coastguard contract

On Wednesday 21st December, Norsafe signed yet another new contract with the Swedish Coast Guard (KBV) to deliver nine new Magnum 750 MKII boats.

The boats are specially developed in close cooperation with KBV and are a continuation of seven boats already delivered between 2015 and 2016.



“It is hard to imagine a better Christmas present than this”, says Kjell Sørensen, the leader of this area of business at Norsafe. “This shows that Norsafe is recognised as a high quality provider of specialised boats. The new boats will be delivered over the course of the new year.”



For many years Norsafe has had a particularly good and fruitful cooperation with KBV. Through this collaboration, Norsafe has developed a fast rescue boat that also meets the KBV’s operational requirements.



The order is important for Norsafe and confirms the commitment the company has made in recent years in the business area of military and professional boats.

