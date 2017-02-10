U.S. Navy College Program App for Mobile Devices

A new application for mobile devices which allows Sailors on-the-go access to many features of the Navy College Program (NCP) is available as of Feb. 8.



"The Navy College Program app offers Sailors mobile access to voluntary education planning tools, a counseling scheduler, and applications previously available only through the Navy College Offices or the Virtual Education Center," said Lt. Cmdr. Nick Turner, the Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center's Voluntary Education Program deputy director. "This app allows the completion of required training, processing of Tuition Assistance (TA) requests, and helps Sailors obtain counseling without being tied to a computer."



The Navy College Program app is divided into several sections for ease of navigation:



* Tuition Assistance - Links users to the My Education WebTA portal so they can submit a TA application and view the status of existing TA applications.



* Training - Allows users to complete required training, including the TA Course and the DoD Higher Education Preparation Course.



* Videos - Provides video tutorials on the NCP, including TA and command information.



* Resources - Provides in-app and online information on the Navy College Program and continuing education resources.



* Schedule Counseling - Links users to the Appointment Scheduler, enabling Sailors to schedule an appointment for education counseling.



* Virtual Education Center (VEC) - Provides contact access for counseling and assistance from the VEC.



* Joint Services Transcript (JST) - Links users to the JST login page, allowing them to request their official JST.



* In addition, the app includes an Emergency resources section and a Favorites section, which allows users to bookmark and easily access parts of the app they find personally important.



Turner added the NCP app is targeted primarily at active-duty members and will be a key tool for educational service officers and career counselors. The app's tools are relevant to all Navy applicants, current Sailors, transitioning Sailors, and veterans. The app features public content only; no authentication or authorization required.



The NCP app is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) tool designed to work on personal devices outside of the Navy Marine Corps Internet (NMCI) domain. Users can download the app from the iTunes and Google Play online stores at no cost. To find the free Navy College Program app, search "Navy College" or "NCP" in app stores or in your Web browser. Sailors can also find this app and many others through the Navy App Locker, http://www.applocker.navy.mil.