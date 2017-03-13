Combination Tug & Dive Support for Peruvian Navy

The Peruvian Navy has recently taken delivery of a well-equipped dive support vessel (DSV) from the shipyard Servicios Industriales de la Marina S.A. (SIMA). Designed in-house by the shipyard, the new 4400 HP vessel has significant towing capabilities and can act as a salvage tug.



The 32 by 12-meter vessel has a molded depth of 4.5 meters on a finely-shaped, double chined hull. A four point anchoring system as well as a launch and recovery system for deploying an open diving bell are among the effective salvage and dive-support deck equipmet. Accommodation is provided for a crew of 20 with additional space for up to 13 divers.



Propulsion for the powerful tugs is provided by a pair of Cummins (CMI) QSK60 MCRS main engines each developing 2200 HP at 1800 RPM. The engines turn into a ZF W11200 maine gears with 7.286:1 reduction. These turn 91.25-inch, four-blade Kaplan type propellers in nozzles mounted on 8.5-inch diameter shafts. This combination gives the tug a hefty 52-ton bollard pull as well as a free running speed of 12 knots.



Tankage includes 50,000 gallons of fuel and 17,000 gallons of potable water. Delivered by the shipyard in December of 2016, the combined tug, salvage and diving support vessel, named BAP Moralesm, is a welcome addition to the Salvage Group of the Peruvian Navy.