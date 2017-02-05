Hydro Group wins 'Company of the Year' Subsea UK Awards

Aberdeen-headquartered Hydro Group plc have secured the Company of the Year title at last night’s [Thursday 3 February] Subsea UK Awards.



The cable and connector specialist was recognised for its performance in the subsea sector and its significant development to date, as well as its plans for future success and growth, both in the UK and internationally.



The annual awards, held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, highlight the achievements of individuals and companies throughout the subsea industry and are the most prestigious awards in the subsea sector.



Doug Whyte, managing director at Hydro Group, said: “Being presented with this award is testament to the growth and success the company has achieved over the past three decades. I am proud of our team for their dedicated support, adapting to the ever changing industry, while also securing a stronghold in additional markets including oceanographic and renewable energies, and defence.



“We have also invested significantly into international markets including Canada, Europe and the Far East, further supported by our Singapore-based division Hydro Group Asia, formed in 2013. This is an exciting time for the whole team, and we remain committed to the development of market-leading subsea cables and connectors.”



From its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Scotland, Hydro Group develops the complete subsea electrical and optical interconnect package, built to withstand the harshest environmental conditions.



Hydro Group employs more than 100 full time staff worldwide and operates on a global platform providing total solutions to a portfolio of prime contractors, major operators, OEMs, defence agencies, defence organisations and the UK MOD.

