Balancing Port Competitiveness and Security

Secure and efficient ports support a sustainable maritime sector and underline the interconnection between ships, ports and people.

This was one of the themes outlined by International Maritime Organization (IMO) ' Javier Yasnikouski, Head of Maritime Security, who was speaking at the Hemispheric Conference on Port Competitiveness and Security, organized by the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) of the Organization of American States (OAS), in Miami, United States (22- 24 February).

The event provided an opportunity to highlight the IMO World Maritime Day theme for 2017, "Connecting Ships, Ports and People". Yasnikouski commended OAS-CIP for promoting better cooperation between public and private sectors and invited participants to continue to share successful practices in secure and efficient port operations.

The Conference was attended by representatives of 27 countries, from the public and private sectors, and regional organizations, including governmental agencies and port authorities.

Jorge Duran, Secretary of OAS-CIP, said that OAS-CIP and its members would continue to work towards the development of a more competitive, secure and sustainable port sector in the Americas through the organization of similar forums, technical assistance and capacity building activities, and active cooperation and collaboration with the private sector.