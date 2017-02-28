Marine Link
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Balancing Port Competitiveness and Security

February 28, 2017

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Image: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Secure and efficient ports support a sustainable maritime sector and underline the interconnection between ships, ports and people. 

 
This was one of the themes outlined by International Maritime Organization (IMO) ' Javier Yasnikouski, Head of Maritime Security, who was speaking at the Hemispheric Conference on Port Competitiveness and Security, organized by the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) of the Organization of American States (OAS), in Miami, United States (22- 24 February). 
 
The event provided an opportunity to highlight the IMO World Maritime Day theme for 2017, "Connecting Ships, Ports and People". Yasnikouski commended OAS-CIP for promoting better cooperation between public and private sectors and invited participants to continue to share successful practices in secure and efficient port operations.
 
The Conference was attended by representatives of 27 countries, from the public and private sectors, and regional organizations, including governmental agencies and port authorities. 
 
Jorge Duran, Secretary of OAS-CIP, said that OAS-CIP and its members would continue to work towards the development of a more competitive, secure and sustainable port sector in the Americas through the organization of similar forums, technical assistance and capacity building activities, and active cooperation and collaboration with the private sector.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News