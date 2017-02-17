Marine Link
Friday, February 17, 2017

Foss’ New Arctic Class Tug Is Nearly Complete

February 17, 2017

  • Photo: Foss Maritime
  • Photo: Foss Maritime
  • Photo: Foss Maritime Photo: Foss Maritime
  • Photo: Foss Maritime Photo: Foss Maritime
Foss Maritime said its third of three new Arctic Class tugs being built at the Rainier, Ore. shipyard is nearing completion and expected to enter service later this year.  
 
The tug Nicole Foss is ice class D0, meaning the hulls are designed specifically for polar waters and are reinforced to maneuver in ice. Like her sister Arctic Class vessels, it complies with the requirements in the ABS Guide for Building and Classing Vessels Intended to Operate in Polar Waters, including ABS A1 standards, SOLAS and Green Passport. 
 
Two short videos show construction from April of 2016 to January 2017.
 
The first shows the hull assembly, construction, flip and installation of the bow and stern modules, the installation of one of two Caterpillar C280-8 main engines, the superstructure install, and wheelhouse construction.   
 
The second video shows construction through the transportation of the hull - which has Nautican's high efficiency nozzle and rudder assembly, driven through a set of Reintjes reduction gears - to Vancouver, Wash. to have a Markey Machinery tow winch installed, before returning to Rainier for her wheelhouse installation. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News