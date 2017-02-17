Foss’ New Arctic Class Tug Is Nearly Complete

Foss Maritime said its third of three new Arctic Class tugs being built at the Rainier, Ore. shipyard is nearing completion and expected to enter service later this year.

The tug Nicole Foss is ice class D0, meaning the hulls are designed specifically for polar waters and are reinforced to maneuver in ice. Like her sister Arctic Class vessels, it complies with the requirements in the ABS Guide for Building and Classing Vessels Intended to Operate in Polar Waters, including ABS A1 standards, SOLAS and Green Passport.

Two short videos show construction from April of 2016 to January 2017.

The first shows the hull assembly, construction, flip and installation of the bow and stern modules, the installation of one of two Caterpillar C280-8 main engines, the superstructure install, and wheelhouse construction.