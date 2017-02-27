‘World’s Greenest Cruise Ship’ Construction Underway

Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam pressed the button to officially kick off the construction of hybrid expedition cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen – “the greenest cruise ship the world has ever seen,” according to the ship owner.

The new ship is the first of a new generation that will change expedition travel forever, Skjeldam said during the ceremony at Kleven Yards on the western coast of Norway.

When launched in 2018, MS Roald Amundsen will be the world’s first expedition cruise ship powered by hybrid battery technology. The steel section marking the official start of the construction, will become one of the main engine compartments – housing the ship's revolutionary hybrid engines.

Sustainability will be the core of every detail of the ship and the on board operation, the owner said. The hybrid engines will reduce fuel consumption substantially and allow for periods of completely emission free sailing. With a number of other groundbreaking technical solutions throughout the ship, MS Roald Amundsen will be the most advanced and environmental friendly expedition ship ever built, according to Skjeldam.

In addition to a variation of custom built expedition equipment and a handpicked Expedition Team, MS Roald Amundsen will feature in- and outdoor explorer decks, an activity center, three restaurants, a fitness and wellness center, an aft top deck pool bar with two jacuzzis and an infinity pool – as well as other features yet to be disclosed.

More than half of the 265 all outside cabins feature private balconies, while a number of Expedition Suites features private outdoor Jacuzzis.

The MS Roald Amundsen 2018/2019 inaugural season includes expedition voyages to Antarctica and the Chilean fjords.

MS Roald Amundsen

Built: 2018 Kleven Yards, Norway

Gross tonnage: 20.889

Length OA: 140 m

Breadth molded: 23.6 m

Draft: 5.3 m

Guests: 530

Cabins: 265 (all outside, 50% private balconies)

Crew: 151

Cruising speed: 15 knots

Flag: Norwegian

Ice class: PC-6