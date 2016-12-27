FESCO Fleet Adds New Ice-class Container Vessel
The container vessel “FESCO Nagaevo” with deadweight of 5 215 tons joined the fleet of FESCO Transportation Group. The vessel will operate under the Russian flag, the port of registry is Vladivostok.
