Wednesday, December 28, 2016

FESCO Fleet Adds New Ice-class Container Vessel

December 27, 2016

Photo: Far Eastern Shipping Company

 The container vessel “FESCO Nagaevo” with deadweight of 5 215 tons joined the fleet of FESCO Transportation Group. The vessel will operate under the Russian flag, the port of registry is Vladivostok.

 
The vessel’s full capacity is 508 TEU, and the ship can carry up to 52 refrigerated containers.
 
The ice rate meets the standards required for operation in the Far East region. The vessel is fitted with modern equipment and has a high-class automation system.
 
“FESCO Nagaevo” container vessel will be operated on FESCO cabotage service lines. The launch of this new container carrier on FESCO KORSAKOV DIRECT LINE (FKDL) is scheduled for the beginning of January, 2017.
 
The traditional layout of this ship, applied to all container vessels, is filled with functions that extend the capabilities of its use. In particular, “FESCO Nagaevo” holds are equipped with removable rails for containers, which allows to transport oversized cargo, pulp or timber in batches, also this vessel can transport 40-foot containers. 
 
The ship is equipped with a variable pitch propeller and bow thruster, this provides high maneuverability and the possibility of mooring in areas limited in size, with a minimum towing support.
 
