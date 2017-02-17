ELA Offshore Develops New Type of Container

Offshore managed to deliver all required containers from scratch in only 3 months from project kick-off, including design and development up to turnkey delivery on an offshore converter station in the German North Sea.

“To come up with the best suitable container type, especially for Offshore Windfarms, we sat together with our customer, DNVGL and German authorities, who are responsible for the German “Arbeitsstättenrichtlinien (ASR)”, to create a new generation of container type”, says Hans Gatzemeier, Managing Director of ELA Container Offshore GmbH.

The new units accord with the regulations of DNVGL-ST-E273 “Portable Offshore Units”, April 2016 and ST-E272 “2.7-2 Offshore Service Modules” Section 3, February 2016. In addition the containers correspond to HSE. All containers have fire detectors, fire extinguishers and emergency escape ways. After connection to the fire fighting-system of the platform as well as the PAGA system, the highest safety standards are guarded.

With the new 33-feet-container, ELA Container Offshore sets a new standard in terms of quality of living and comfortability:

A modern and appealing wooden-look for the cabinets and beds, as well as a yacht flooring create more comfort and improve the feel-good factor. Sufficient room space, single sleeper rooms, beds with sizes from L = 2100 mm x W = 1000 mm, ensuite bathrooms, 32” Flatscreen TV, large windows with curtains and very good insulation for high end noise reduction also convinced the German Authorities. They checked everything according to German ASR-Regulations.

The 2-4 pax containers (single or double cabins) provide not only more space per person, but also an inner hallway between the two living cabins, which makes outdoor gangways obsolete. Despite their size and high-end accommodation the containers do not exceed the weight of 9.5 tons.

Available for sale and rent, the new 33 ft container will add a new standard to the already existing 20 ft ELA Offshore Accommodation Containers. “With the new type we offer more possibilities of accommodating the people working offshore. Depending on quantity of extra accommodations needed and available space on deck, we can provide our clients with the best and most cost effective mobile accommodation solution”, continues Gatzemeier.

ELA Container has already gained diverse experience in the Offshore-Wind and Offshore Oil & Gas Industry. Whether on pontoons, transformer platforms, rigs or supply vessels - ELA Container is the ideal partner, offering tailor-made concepts for all requirements in the form of Living Quarters, Offices, Dining Rooms, Galleys, Laundries, Recreation or Locker Rooms and all types of Carrying Units. ELA Offshore containers are equipped with all the necessary utilities. This guarantees, in combination with all ELA Offshore features, a long service life, functionality and comfort.

The high quality Containers are “Made in Germany ” according to German quality standards and possess all necessary certifications such as DNV 2.7-1 / EN 12079-1 or DNV 2.7-3, DNV 2.7-2, based on SOLAS, IMO FSS Code and MLC as well as CSC and are approved from several IACS-companies. In terms of fire resistance, an A60 insulation provides high safety standards. Every container will be checked before delivery. Depending on customer requirements, ELA Offshore Containers are individually customized, immediately operational and are available at short notice.

The main features of ELA offshore accommodations include: