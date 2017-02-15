Container Volume Up 8 Percent at SC Ports

The South Carolina Ports Authority reported an 8 percent increase in container volume since its fiscal year began in July.

As previously reported, SCPA handled an all-time record container volume in January, with 185,018 TEUs moved last month, a year-over-year increase of nearly 28 percent. Fiscal year-to-date volumes reached 1,214,468 TEUs moved at its North Charleston and Wando Welch container terminals.

In pier container volume, or boxes handled, the SCPA moved 104,792 boxes last month, surpassing the previous record of 104,003 containers handled in May 2015. Container volume is up 28 percent compared to the same month last year.

"The Port handled an all-time record container volume in January, which is traditionally one of our slower months," said Jim Newsome, SCPA President and CEO. "It's a testament to our team that we are able to handle the increasing container volume while also sustaining our high level of efficiency and reliability. We will watch our volume development closely over the last part of our fiscal year as the new mega-alliances launch their new deployments."

Port of Charleston handled 57,453 pier tons in January, pushing fiscal year-to-date volume to 479,573 pier tons moved across SCPA docks. Charleston exceeded fiscal year -to-date plans last month by nearly 6 percent.

Rail moves at Inland Port Greer continued to be strong, with 9,593 moves last month. With 63,665 rail lifts since July, the facility's rail volume is up 28 percent over the same period last year.