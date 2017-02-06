SC Ports Reports All-time Record Container Volume

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) announced an all-time record container volume of nearly 105,000 pier containers and 185,018 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled in January.

As measured in pier containers, or total box volume, SCPA handled 104, 792 boxes last month, surpassing the previous record of 104, 003 containers handled in May 2015. Container volume is up 28 percent compared to the same month last year.

Moving into the second half of the fiscal year, SCPA container volume is up 8 percent compared to the same period last year.