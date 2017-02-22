Tauranga Port Aims to Handle a Million Cargo Containers

New Zealand's largest freight gateway Port of Tauranga says it is on track to break the country's record for transporting more than one million containers in a single year.

"Our results show the Port of Tauranga is continuing to reinforce its position as the country's premier freight gateway. We have lifted revenue and earnings and moved record cargo volumes including more than 510,000 TEU containers," said chairman David Pilkington.

“Exporters, importers and the shipping lines are increasingly recognising the benefits of our deep water port and our efficient freight handling and stevedoring operations. In the 2017 financial year, we expect to become the first New Zealand port to handle more than one million containers in a 12 month period."

"This achievement is the direct result of our now-completed five-year $350 million infrastructure investment programme, which has extended the Port’s freight hinter- land across the country, prepared the port for large ships and provided importers and exporters with highly-efficient routes to the country’s most important markets," he added.

Half year net profit rises to $41.9 million from $38.6 million as the country’s premier freight gateway benefits from rising cargo volumes and continues to set standards for port productivity. Revenue for the six months to 31 December 2016 rises 2.8% to $125.3 million and net profit rises 8.5% to $41.9 million