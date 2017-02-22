Marine Link
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tauranga Port Aims to Handle a Million Cargo Containers

February 22, 2017

Photo: Port of Tauranga

Photo: Port of Tauranga

 New Zealand's largest freight gateway Port of Tauranga says it is on track to break the country's record for transporting more than one million containers in a single year.

 
"Our results show the Port of Tauranga is continuing to reinforce its position as the country's premier freight gateway. We have lifted revenue and earnings and moved record cargo volumes including more than 510,000 TEU containers," said chairman David Pilkington.
 
“Exporters, importers and the shipping lines are increasingly recognising the benefits of our deep water port and our efficient freight handling and stevedoring operations. In the 2017 financial year, we expect to become the first New Zealand port to handle more than one million containers in a 12 month period."
 
"This achievement is the direct result of our now-completed five-year $350 million infrastructure investment programme, which has extended the Port’s freight  hinter- land across the country, prepared the port for large ships and provided importers and exporters with highly-efficient routes to the country’s most important markets," he added.
 
Half year net profit rises to $41.9 million from $38.6 million as the country’s premier freight gateway benefits from rising cargo volumes and continues to set standards for port productivity. Revenue for the six months to 31 December 2016 rises 2.8% to $125.3 million and net profit rises 8.5% to $41.9 million
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News